Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) posted its earnings results on Sunday. The oil and gas company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Helix Energy Solutions Group had a negative return on equity of 1.85% and a negative net margin of 4.72%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share.

NYSE:HLX opened at $4.05 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.58 and its 200 day moving average is $3.71. Helix Energy Solutions Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.88 and a fifty-two week high of $6.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $611.10 million, a PE ratio of -19.29 and a beta of 3.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 490.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 9,800 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 340,259 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 11,076 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group in the third quarter worth $56,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 548,151 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,710,000 after buying an additional 15,267 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 186,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $583,000 after buying an additional 23,039 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HLX. Piper Sandler upgraded Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $4.50 to $5.60 in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.03.

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc is an international offshore energy company. It focuses on subsea construction, maintenance and salvage services to the offshore natural gas and oil industry. The firm also provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry, with a focus on well intervention and robotics operations.

