Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The oil and gas company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Helix Energy Solutions Group had a negative net margin of 4.72% and a negative return on equity of 1.85%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 EPS.

Shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group stock opened at $4.05 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97. Helix Energy Solutions Group has a 52-week low of $2.88 and a 52-week high of $6.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $611.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.29 and a beta of 3.01. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.71.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HLX. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 719,427 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,245,000 after acquiring an additional 161,546 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 1,153.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 554,128 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,729,000 after buying an additional 509,932 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 548,151 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,710,000 after buying an additional 15,267 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 186.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 461,055 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after buying an additional 299,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 456,860 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,425,000 after purchasing an additional 68,758 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HLX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler raised shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $4.50 to $5.60 in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Helix Energy Solutions Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.03.

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc is an international offshore energy company. It focuses on subsea construction, maintenance and salvage services to the offshore natural gas and oil industry. The firm also provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry, with a focus on well intervention and robotics operations.

