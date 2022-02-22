Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The oil and gas company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Helix Energy Solutions Group had a negative return on equity of 1.85% and a negative net margin of 4.72%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share.

Shares of HLX opened at $4.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97. The company has a market capitalization of $611.10 million, a PE ratio of -19.29 and a beta of 3.01. Helix Energy Solutions Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.88 and a fifty-two week high of $6.76.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HLX. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 1,153.8% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 554,128 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,729,000 after acquiring an additional 509,932 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 186.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 461,055 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after acquiring an additional 299,825 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Helix Energy Solutions Group in the 4th quarter valued at $522,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 719,427 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,245,000 after buying an additional 161,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 773.5% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 113,259 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 100,293 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.36% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler upgraded Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $4.50 to $5.60 in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.03.

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc is an international offshore energy company. It focuses on subsea construction, maintenance and salvage services to the offshore natural gas and oil industry. The firm also provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry, with a focus on well intervention and robotics operations.

