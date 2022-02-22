Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) Given a €89.00 Price Target at Sanford C. Bernstein

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) has been assigned a €89.00 ($101.14) target price by stock analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 22.83% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on HEN3. Barclays set a €80.00 ($90.91) price target on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Berenberg Bank set a €79.00 ($89.77) price target on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Monday, January 31st. UBS Group set a €68.00 ($77.27) price target on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €80.00 ($90.91) price target on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €85.00 ($96.59) target price on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €84.88 ($96.45).

Shares of HEN3 stock traded down €1.28 ($1.45) during trading on Tuesday, reaching €72.46 ($82.34). 572,461 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm’s 50-day moving average is €73.75 and its 200 day moving average is €77.35. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a 1 year low of €103.00 ($117.05) and a 1 year high of €129.65 ($147.33).

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; automotive and metals, electronics and industrials, and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

