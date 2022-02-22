Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENOY) Shares Down 0.5%

Shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENOY) traded down 0.5% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $20.85 and last traded at $20.90. 24,300 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 16% from the average session volume of 29,029 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.02.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.16.

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Company Profile (OTCMKTS:HENOY)

Henkel AG & Co KGaA engages in the production, sale, and distribution of home and beauty care products. The firm also provides adhesive technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Adhesive Technologies, Beauty Care, and Laundry & Home Care. The Adhesive Technologies segment sells adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for consumers, craftsmen, and industrial applications.

