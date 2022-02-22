Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) Price Target Raised to $11.00 at B. Riley

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at B. Riley from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. B. Riley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 11.22% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James raised Hersha Hospitality Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised Hersha Hospitality Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. StockNews.com downgraded Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.35.

Shares of NYSE HT opened at $9.89 on Tuesday. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a one year low of $7.92 and a one year high of $13.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $388.86 million, a PE ratio of -5.99 and a beta of 2.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.39.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.50). Hersha Hospitality Trust had a negative return on equity of 6.50% and a negative net margin of 15.94%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.23) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Hersha Hospitality Trust will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HT. Kylin Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $18,830,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,188,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 157.9% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 753,110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,906,000 after buying an additional 461,134 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 407.2% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 308,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,285,000 after buying an additional 247,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $1,493,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.74% of the company’s stock.

Hersha Hospitality Trust is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates hotels in urban gateway markets. Its hotel properties are located in in New York, Boston, Philadelphia, Washington, the District of Columbia, Miami, and select markets on the West Coast.

