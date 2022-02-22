Hess (NYSE:HES) Hits New 52-Week High at $97.36

Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $97.36 and last traded at $96.09, with a volume of 7188 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $93.87.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on HES shares. TheStreet upgraded Hess from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Hess from $92.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Hess from $114.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Hess from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Hess from $95.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hess currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.79.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $29.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.15 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $86.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.46.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.12. Hess had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 7.37%. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.58) EPS. Hess’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hess Co. will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. Hess’s payout ratio is 55.56%.

In other Hess news, SVP Barbara J. Lowery-Yilmaz sold 62,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.65, for a total transaction of $5,689,647.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.35, for a total value of $292,860.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 396,146 shares of company stock worth $36,081,160 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.22% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Hess during the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hess by 27.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,686,105 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $124,823,000 after acquiring an additional 365,611 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hess by 49.8% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 8,257 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $611,000 after acquiring an additional 2,744 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hess by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 15,391 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,139,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castellan Group grew its holdings in Hess by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Castellan Group now owns 19,023 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after buying an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hess

Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream.

