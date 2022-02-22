HighTower Advisors LLC Buys 564 Shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) by 5.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,449 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 564 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hess were worth $894,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HES. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of Hess by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 51,051 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,458,000 after buying an additional 5,709 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Hess in the 2nd quarter worth $328,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of Hess by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 125,812 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $10,986,000 after purchasing an additional 11,075 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Hess by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 25,373 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,216,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hess by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,292,654 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $112,875,000 after purchasing an additional 15,179 shares during the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:HES opened at $93.87 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $86.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.46. Hess Co. has a 12 month low of $60.85 and a 12 month high of $96.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $29.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.15 and a beta of 1.79.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.12. Hess had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.58) EPS. Hess’s revenue was up 59.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Hess Co. will post 5.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.56%.

Several research firms recently commented on HES. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Hess from $114.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. TheStreet raised shares of Hess from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Hess from $92.00 to $89.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Hess from $106.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Hess from $95.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Hess presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.79.

In other Hess news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 3,600 shares of Hess stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.35, for a total value of $292,860.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Barbara J. Lowery-Yilmaz sold 62,765 shares of Hess stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.65, for a total transaction of $5,689,647.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 396,146 shares of company stock valued at $36,081,160. 12.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream.

