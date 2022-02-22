Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.760-$3.920 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Highwoods Properties from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird raised Highwoods Properties from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Highwoods Properties from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Highwoods Properties from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $49.40.

Get Highwoods Properties alerts:

Highwoods Properties stock opened at $43.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.11. Highwoods Properties has a 52 week low of $39.43 and a 52 week high of $48.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.47. Highwoods Properties had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 40.63%. The firm had revenue of $203.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.79 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. Highwoods Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Highwoods Properties will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. Highwoods Properties’s payout ratio is currently 67.34%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HIW. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 155.2% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,918 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 2,991 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Highwoods Properties during the third quarter worth approximately $220,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its position in Highwoods Properties by 30.3% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 6,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 1,509 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Highwoods Properties during the fourth quarter worth approximately $454,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Highwoods Properties by 133.7% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 13,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $592,000 after buying an additional 7,716 shares in the last quarter. 96.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Highwoods Properties

Highwoods Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the operation, acquisition and development of office properties. It operates through the office, and other segments. Its markets includes Atlanta, Charlotte, Greensboro, Memphis, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond, and Tampa.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Highwoods Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Highwoods Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.