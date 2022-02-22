Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) Shares Bought by Phocas Financial Corp.

Phocas Financial Corp. raised its position in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 164,810 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,243 shares during the quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. owned 0.19% of Hilton Grand Vacations worth $7,840,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Hilton Grand Vacations in the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. FORA Capital LLC grew its position in Hilton Grand Vacations by 113.2% in the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 3,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,993 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC grew its position in Hilton Grand Vacations by 9.0% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 4,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Hilton Grand Vacations by 72.6% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Hilton Grand Vacations in the second quarter valued at approximately $195,000. 97.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
HGV stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $51.76. The company had a trading volume of 1,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 540,271. The company has a quick ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 4.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.97 and a beta of 2.10. Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. has a one year low of $35.35 and a one year high of $56.33. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.23.
Hilton Grand Vacations Profile
Hilton Grand Vacations, Inc engages in marketing and sale of vacation ownership interval and management of resorts in urban destinations. It operates through the Real Estate Sales and Financing; and Resort Operations and Club Management segments. The Real Estate Sales and Financing segment refers to the sale of vacation ownership intervals on behalf of third-party developers using the Hilton Grand Vacations brand in exchange for sales, marketing and brand fees, and the financing solutions.
