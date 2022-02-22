Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) Shares Bought by Phocas Financial Corp.

Phocas Financial Corp. raised its position in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 164,810 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,243 shares during the quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. owned 0.19% of Hilton Grand Vacations worth $7,840,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Hilton Grand Vacations in the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. FORA Capital LLC grew its position in Hilton Grand Vacations by 113.2% in the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 3,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,993 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC grew its position in Hilton Grand Vacations by 9.0% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 4,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Hilton Grand Vacations by 72.6% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Hilton Grand Vacations in the second quarter valued at approximately $195,000. 97.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HGV stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $51.76. The company had a trading volume of 1,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 540,271. The company has a quick ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 4.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.97 and a beta of 2.10. Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. has a one year low of $35.35 and a one year high of $56.33. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.23.

Several analysts have issued reports on HGV shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 price target on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.00.

Hilton Grand Vacations, Inc engages in marketing and sale of vacation ownership interval and management of resorts in urban destinations. It operates through the Real Estate Sales and Financing; and Resort Operations and Club Management segments. The Real Estate Sales and Financing segment refers to the sale of vacation ownership intervals on behalf of third-party developers using the Hilton Grand Vacations brand in exchange for sales, marketing and brand fees, and the financing solutions.

