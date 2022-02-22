Hippo (NYSE:HIPO) Sets New 52-Week Low at $1.78

Hippo Holdings Inc (NYSE:HIPO) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.78 and last traded at $1.82, with a volume of 11899 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $1.84.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on HIPO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hippo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Hippo in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $4.60 target price for the company. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Hippo in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $4.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Hippo in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hippo presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.90.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.37.

In other news, President Richard Mccathron acquired 27,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.75 per share, with a total value of $101,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in Hippo during the 4th quarter valued at about $168,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Hippo during the 4th quarter valued at about $669,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Hippo during the 4th quarter valued at about $118,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hippo by 280.7% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 18,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 13,534 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hippo in the fourth quarter worth about $2,213,000. 10.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hippo (NYSE:HIPO)

Hippo Holdings Inc offers a different kind of home insurance, built from the ground up to provide a new standard of care and protection for homeowners. The company is a licensed property casualty insurance agent with products underwritten by various insurance companies. It operates principally in Austin and Dallas, Texas.

