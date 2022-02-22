Home Capital Group (OTCMKTS:HMCBF) Price Target Increased to C$56.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Posted by on Feb 22nd, 2022

Home Capital Group (OTCMKTS:HMCBF) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$54.00 to C$56.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Home Capital Group from C$51.00 to C$50.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Home Capital Group from C$48.00 to C$52.00 in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Home Capital Group from C$49.00 to C$51.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. TD Securities downgraded Home Capital Group to a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on Home Capital Group from C$62.00 to C$49.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $49.14.

Shares of HMCBF stock opened at $29.63 on Friday. Home Capital Group has a 52-week low of $24.14 and a 52-week high of $36.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.46.

Home Capital Group Company Profile

Home Capital Group, Inc operates as an investment holding company with interests in providing loan and trust services. It offers deposits, residential and non-residential commercial mortgage lending, consumer lending and credit card services. The company was founded on September 28, 1977 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Featured Stories

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for Home Capital Group (OTCMKTS:HMCBF)

Receive News & Ratings for Home Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.