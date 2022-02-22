Home Capital Group (OTCMKTS:HMCBF) Price Target Increased to C$56.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Home Capital Group (OTCMKTS:HMCBF) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$54.00 to C$56.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Home Capital Group from C$51.00 to C$50.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Home Capital Group from C$48.00 to C$52.00 in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Home Capital Group from C$49.00 to C$51.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. TD Securities downgraded Home Capital Group to a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on Home Capital Group from C$62.00 to C$49.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $49.14.

Shares of HMCBF stock opened at $29.63 on Friday. Home Capital Group has a 52-week low of $24.14 and a 52-week high of $36.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.46.

Home Capital Group, Inc operates as an investment holding company with interests in providing loan and trust services. It offers deposits, residential and non-residential commercial mortgage lending, consumer lending and credit card services. The company was founded on September 28, 1977 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

