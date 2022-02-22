Home Capital Group (TSE:HCG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Home Capital Group (TSE:HCG) in a research note published on Friday, TipRanks reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a C$51.00 price target on the stock.

HCG has been the topic of several other reports. TD Securities cut Home Capital Group from an action list buy rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from C$50.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Raymond James set a C$48.00 target price on shares of Home Capital Group and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Home Capital Group from C$51.00 to C$50.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Home Capital Group from C$59.00 to C$62.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Home Capital Group from C$53.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Home Capital Group currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$54.71.

TSE HCG opened at C$37.74 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$38.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$39.63. Home Capital Group has a twelve month low of C$29.84 and a twelve month high of C$46.92. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.88.

Home Capital Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Home Trust Company, provides residential and nonresidential mortgage lending, securitization of residential mortgage products, consumer lending, and credit card services in Canada. It offers deposits through brokers and financial planners under the Oaken Financial brand.

