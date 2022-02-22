Home Point Capital (HMPT) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Home Point Capital (NASDAQ:HMPT) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of HMPT stock opened at $4.03 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.28. The firm has a market cap of $562.30 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.71. Home Point Capital has a 1 year low of $3.60 and a 1 year high of $12.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.69, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 2.51.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Home Point Capital during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Home Point Capital by 406.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 3,398 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Point Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Home Point Capital by 246.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 7,485 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Home Point Capital by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 173,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,000 after acquiring an additional 17,040 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.34% of the company’s stock.

HMPT has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Home Point Capital from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Home Point Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Home Point Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $4.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.25.

About Home Point Capital

Home Point Capital Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a residential mortgage originator and service provider. It operates through two segments, Origination and Servicing. The Origination segment sources loans through direct, wholesale, and correspondent channels. The Servicing segment offers collecting loan payments; remitting principal and interest payments to investors; managing escrow funds for the payment of mortgage-related expenses, such as taxes and insurance; and performing loss mitigation activities on behalf of investors and administering mortgage loans.

