Host Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:HST) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:HST) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday morning.

Shares of NYSE HST opened at $19.11 on Monday.

About Host Hotels & Resorts

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. It operates through the Hotel Ownership segment. Its properties are located in the U.S., Brazil, Canada, and Mexico. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

