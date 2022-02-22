Hsbc Holdings PLC Buys Shares of 15,422 Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ADV)

Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ADV) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 15,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADV. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Advantage Solutions by 1,207.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 4,831 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in shares of Advantage Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $107,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Advantage Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $89,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Advantage Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth $116,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Advantage Solutions by 132.0% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 6,346 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.69% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on ADV shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Advantage Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Advantage Solutions from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Shares of ADV opened at $7.83 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.39. Advantage Solutions Inc. has a one year low of $6.22 and a one year high of $13.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

In other Advantage Solutions news, insider Jill L. Griffin sold 24,234 shares of Advantage Solutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.36, for a total transaction of $178,362.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Advantage Solutions Inc provides outsourced solutions to consumer goods companies and retailers in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Sales and Marketing. The Sales segment offers brand-centric services, such as headquarter relationship management; analytics, insights, and intelligence; administration; and brand-centric merchandising services.

