Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $149,000 Holdings in Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRTG)

Hsbc Holdings PLC cut its holdings in Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRTG) by 20.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,621 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 5,730 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned about 0.08% of Heritage Insurance worth $149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Heritage Insurance during the third quarter worth $34,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Heritage Insurance during the third quarter worth $137,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Heritage Insurance by 8.3% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 20,589 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 1,584 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in Heritage Insurance by 8.2% during the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 22,679 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 1,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Heritage Insurance during the second quarter worth $156,000. Institutional investors own 60.85% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Heritage Insurance from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

NYSE:HRTG opened at $5.50 on Tuesday. Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $5.42 and a one year high of $12.20. The company has a market cap of $153.34 million, a P/E ratio of -6.71 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of personal and residential premium, property, and casualty insurance policies. It offers personal residential insurance for single-family homeowners and condominium owners, rental property insurance, and commercial residential insurance. The company was founded in August 2012 and is headquartered in Clearwater, FL.

