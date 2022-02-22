Hsbc Holdings PLC Sells 2,035 Shares of Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR)

Hsbc Holdings PLC trimmed its holdings in Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR) by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,014 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,035 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Osisko Gold Royalties were worth $191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of OR. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties during the 2nd quarter worth $112,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,863 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties during the 3rd quarter worth $125,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 47.6% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,563 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 3,406 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties during the 3rd quarter worth $145,000. 51.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Osisko Gold Royalties alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on OR shares. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$27.50 to C$25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$23.00 to C$22.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$21.50 to C$22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.67.

Shares of NYSE:OR opened at $12.33 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,234.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd has a 12 month low of $9.77 and a 12 month high of $15.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.72.

About Osisko Gold Royalties

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd. operates as an intermediate metal company, which engages in mining and exploration. Its assets portfolio includes Malartic, Windfall and Éléonore royalties. The company was founded on April 29, 2014 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR).

Receive News & Ratings for Osisko Gold Royalties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Osisko Gold Royalties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.