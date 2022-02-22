Hsbc Holdings PLC Sells 4,610 Shares of Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM)

Hsbc Holdings PLC decreased its position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,072 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,610 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Fortuna Silver Mines were worth $95,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FSM. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in Fortuna Silver Mines by 49.0% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 305,895 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,705,000 after purchasing an additional 100,531 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in the second quarter worth about $61,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 79.2% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 59,363 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 26,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 84.1% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,484 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 12,100 shares during the last quarter. 26.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FSM. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$7.00 to C$6.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $5.50 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$7.25 to C$6.50 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fortuna Silver Mines has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.54.

NYSE:FSM opened at $3.63 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 11.71 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.96. Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.91 and a fifty-two week high of $8.52.

Fortuna Silver Mines, Inc engages in the exploration, extraction and processing of precious and base metal in Latin America. It operates through the following segments: Minera Bateas SAC (Bateas), Compania Minera Cuzcatlan SA de C.V. (Cuzcatian), Mansfield Minera SA (Mansfield), and Corporate. The Beates segment operates the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine.

