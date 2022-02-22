Hsbc Holdings PLC Takes Position in Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI)

Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 23,284 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned 0.06% of Puma Biotechnology as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boothbay Fund Management LLC lifted its position in Puma Biotechnology by 17.5% during the second quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 12,385 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,846 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Puma Biotechnology by 18.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,825 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,980 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Puma Biotechnology during the third quarter worth about $106,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Puma Biotechnology by 12.9% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,541 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,776 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Puma Biotechnology during the second quarter worth about $187,000. 85.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Alan H. Auerbach sold 22,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.19, for a total value of $72,971.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders sold 39,244 shares of company stock valued at $122,888 in the last ninety days. 19.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Puma Biotechnology stock opened at $2.20 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.72 and a 200-day moving average of $4.68. Puma Biotechnology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.11 and a 1 year high of $12.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $89.95 million, a P/E ratio of -1.83 and a beta of 0.93.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Puma Biotechnology from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.25 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.45.

Puma Biotechnology Profile

Puma Biotechnology, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It acquires and develops innovative products for the treatment of various forms of cancer. The company focuses on in-licensing drug candidates that are undergoing or have already completed initial clinical testing for the treatment of cancer and then seek to further develop those drug candidates for commercial use.

