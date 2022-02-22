Hush Achieves Market Cap of $1.17 Million (HUSH)

Hush (CURRENCY:HUSH) traded down 2.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 22nd. During the last week, Hush has traded 14.5% lower against the US dollar. One Hush coin can currently be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000299 BTC on popular exchanges. Hush has a total market cap of $1.17 million and $570.00 worth of Hush was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $99.88 or 0.00265071 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.88 or 0.00073990 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.15 or 0.00090624 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0511 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002698 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00004670 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0871 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0708 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

About Hush

Hush (HUSH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 20th, 2016. Hush’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,427,077 coins. Hush’s official Twitter account is @MyHushTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Hush is myhush.org . The Reddit community for Hush is /r/Myhush and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Hush is forum.myhush.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Hush is a private implementation of the “Zerocash” protocol forked from Zcash. Based on Bitcoin's code, it intends to offer a far higher standard of privacy through a sophisticated zero-knowledge proving scheme that preserves confidentiality of transaction metadata. “

Hush Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hush directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hush should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hush using one of the exchanges listed above.

