Hyve (HYVE) Trading Down 23.1% This Week

Hyve (CURRENCY:HYVE) traded down 6.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 22nd. One Hyve coin can currently be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000330 BTC on major exchanges. Hyve has a total market cap of $3.18 million and $127,773.00 worth of Hyve was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Hyve has traded 23.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002667 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001870 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.34 or 0.00043541 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,589.31 or 0.06900620 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $37,598.75 or 1.00202383 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.63 or 0.00046995 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00003288 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.71 or 0.00049854 BTC.

Hyve Profile

Hyve’s total supply is 99,207,917 coins and its circulating supply is 25,646,075 coins. Hyve’s official website is hyve.works . The official message board for Hyve is hyveworks.medium.com . Hyve’s official Twitter account is @join_hyve

Hyve Coin Trading

