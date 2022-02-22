Immuneering Corp (NASDAQ:IMRX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $600,000.00

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Immuneering Corp (NASDAQ:IMRX) will post sales of $600,000.00 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Immuneering’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $480,000.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $700,000.00. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Immuneering will report full year sales of $2.49 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.37 million to $2.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $2.38 million, with estimates ranging from $1.93 million to $3.20 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Immuneering.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on IMRX. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of Immuneering from $42.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Immuneering in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Immuneering in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Immuneering from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:IMRX traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.18. 3,458 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 108,679. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.90 and its 200-day moving average is $22.02. Immuneering has a 1-year low of $7.94 and a 1-year high of $33.99.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Immuneering during the third quarter valued at $52,403,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Immuneering during the third quarter valued at $40,472,000. Rock Springs Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Immuneering during the third quarter valued at $28,935,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Immuneering during the third quarter valued at $18,082,000. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. bought a new stake in Immuneering during the fourth quarter valued at $5,077,000. 46.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Immuneering Corporation is a biopharmaceutical company advancing a pipeline of oncology and neuroscience product candidates. The company’s product candidate includes IMM-1-104. Immuneering Corporation is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.

