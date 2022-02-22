Informa (LON:INF) Price Target Increased to GBX 685 by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Informa (LON:INF) had its price target upped by Berenberg Bank from GBX 670 ($9.11) to GBX 685 ($9.32) in a report issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock.

INF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 725 ($9.86) price target on shares of Informa in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Shore Capital restated a hold rating on shares of Informa in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Barclays lifted their target price on Informa from GBX 635 ($8.64) to GBX 665 ($9.04) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Informa in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Informa from GBX 560 ($7.62) to GBX 568 ($7.72) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 647.17 ($8.80).

Informa stock opened at GBX 598 ($8.13) on Monday. Informa has a 1-year low of GBX 459.80 ($6.25) and a 1-year high of GBX 628 ($8.54). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.44, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of £8.99 billion and a PE ratio of -24.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 547.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 534.75.

In related news, insider David Flaschen bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 489 ($6.65) per share, for a total transaction of £48,900 ($66,503.47).

Informa Company Profile

Informa plc operates as a business-to-business exhibitions and events, learning, and information services company worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Informa Connect, Informa Intelligence, Informa Markets, Informa Tech, and Taylor & Francis. The Informa Connect division provides content-driven events and digital platforms that allow professionals to meet, connect, learn, and share knowledge.

