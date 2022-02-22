Ingevity (NGVT) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 23rd. Analysts expect Ingevity to post earnings of $0.71 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE:NGVT opened at $66.47 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $69.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.59. The stock has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 19.44 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.91. Ingevity has a one year low of $62.60 and a one year high of $89.55.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Ingevity in the third quarter valued at about $230,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Ingevity in the fourth quarter valued at about $302,000. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in Ingevity by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Ingevity by 21.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its position in Ingevity by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 18,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. 91.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NGVT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ingevity from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on Ingevity from $92.00 to $81.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 18th. TheStreet cut Ingevity from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Ingevity from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.00.

Ingevity Company Profile

Ingevity Corp. engages in the manufacture of specialty chemicals and carbon materials. It operates through the following segments: Performance Chemicals and Performance Materials. The Performance Materials segment consists of automotive technologies and process purifications product families. Automotive technologies produces automotive carbon products used in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, trucks, motorcycles and boats.

