Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.850-$7.450 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.410. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on INGR. TheStreet raised shares of Ingredion from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ingredion from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $107.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Barclays began coverage on shares of Ingredion in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. They set an overweight rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of Ingredion from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Ingredion from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the company from $93.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ingredion currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $108.80.

Get Ingredion alerts:

Ingredion stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $88.77. The stock had a trading volume of 307,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 426,106. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.22 and a beta of 0.81. Ingredion has a 12-month low of $83.74 and a 12-month high of $101.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $94.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.27.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. Ingredion had a return on equity of 15.42% and a net margin of 1.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.75 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Ingredion will post 7.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 152.94%.

In related news, SVP David Eric Seip acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $85.90 per share, with a total value of $429,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Ingredion during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Ingredion by 482.0% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 1,123 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in Ingredion during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in Ingredion during the third quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Ingredion during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $467,000. 85.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ingredion

Ingredion, Inc manufactures and sells sweetener, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from the wet milling and processing of corn and other starch based materials. Its activities include turning corn, tapioca, potatoes and other vegetables and fruits into value added ingredients and biomaterials for the food, beverage, paper and corrugating, brewing, and other industries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ingredion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingredion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.