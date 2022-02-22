Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA) Shares Purchased by Man Group plc

Man Group plc boosted its holdings in Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 230,666 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,601 shares during the period. Man Group plc owned 0.33% of Innoviva worth $3,854,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of INVA. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Innoviva in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in Innoviva by 39.0% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 4,052 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 1,136 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innoviva in the 2nd quarter worth about $70,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Innoviva by 660.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,126 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 5,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Innoviva in the 2nd quarter valued at $114,000. 99.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:INVA opened at $19.99 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 75.82 and a current ratio of 54.02. Innoviva, Inc. has a one year low of $10.92 and a one year high of $20.48. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.69.

Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The biotechnology company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.27). Innoviva had a return on equity of 56.88% and a net margin of 67.84%.

In other Innoviva news, Director Innoviva, Inc. acquired 3,614,792 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.00 per share, for a total transaction of $18,073,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Innoviva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th.

Innoviva, Inc is engaged in the development, commercialization, and financial management of biopharmaceuticals. Its portfolio includes Relvar Breo Ellipta, which is a once-daily combination medicine consisting of a long-acting beta2 agonist, vilanterol, and an inhaled corticosteroid, fluticasone furoate, and Anoro Ellipta, a once-daily medicine combining a long-acting muscarinic antagonist, umeclidinium bromide, LABA, VI.

