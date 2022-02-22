Insider Selling: Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) CEO Sells 2,122 Shares of Stock

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) CEO Christian O. Henry sold 2,122 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.09, for a total value of $23,532.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of PACB stock traded down $1.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.32. The company had a trading volume of 5,970,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,770,222. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.54. Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.04 and a 52-week high of $38.88. The stock has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.81 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 20.32 and a quick ratio of 19.99.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.03). Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative net margin of 30.39% and a negative return on equity of 29.42%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. TFC Financial Management boosted its stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 714.3% in the fourth quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 1,425 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Institutional investors own 85.03% of the company’s stock.

PACB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Pacific Biosciences of California from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Pacific Biosciences of California from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pacific Biosciences of California has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.60.

About Pacific Biosciences of California

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and sale of an integrated platform for genetic analysis. The firm’s products and services include PacBio sequel system, consumables, analytical software and single molecule real-time (SMRT) compatible products. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Asia Pacific.

