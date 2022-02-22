Insider Selling: Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY) VP Sells 1,127 Shares of Stock

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY) VP William Trousdale sold 1,127 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $31,556.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

William Trousdale also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 17th, William Trousdale sold 3,309 shares of Sun Country Airlines stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.30, for a total value of $83,717.70.

On Wednesday, December 15th, William Trousdale sold 3,309 shares of Sun Country Airlines stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.90, for a total value of $82,394.10.

On Monday, December 13th, William Trousdale sold 3,309 shares of Sun Country Airlines stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.08, for a total value of $86,298.72.

Sun Country Airlines stock traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 394,791. Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.42 and a fifty-two week high of $44.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.97.

Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 6th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.08. Sun Country Airlines had a return on equity of 1.35% and a net margin of 12.54%. The company had revenue of $172.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.15) earnings per share. Sun Country Airlines’s quarterly revenue was up 60.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SNCY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Sun Country Airlines in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Sun Country Airlines from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sun Country Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Sun Country Airlines from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Sun Country Airlines from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sun Country Airlines currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.33.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNCY. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in Sun Country Airlines in the second quarter valued at $408,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Sun Country Airlines in the second quarter valued at $1,679,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of Sun Country Airlines in the second quarter valued at $348,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Sun Country Airlines in the second quarter valued at $955,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Sun Country Airlines by 170.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,616,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,824,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019,628 shares in the last quarter.

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, provides scheduled passenger service, air cargo service, charter air transportation, and related services in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. As of May 17, 2021, it operated a fleet of 43 aircraft, including 31 passenger and 12 cargo aircraft.

