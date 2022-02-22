Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) Given New $52.00 Price Target at SVB Leerink

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at SVB Leerink from $57.00 to $52.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. SVB Leerink’s price target points to a potential upside of 128.47% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently commented on INSM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Insmed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Insmed in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.33.

NASDAQ:INSM opened at $22.76 on Tuesday. Insmed has a 12 month low of $20.02 and a 12 month high of $42.06. The stock has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.81 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.65. The company has a current ratio of 8.52, a quick ratio of 7.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.90) by ($0.05). Insmed had a negative return on equity of 108.34% and a negative net margin of 243.96%. The company had revenue of $56.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.00) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Insmed will post -3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Sara Bonstein sold 1,154 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.11, for a total transaction of $28,976.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William Lewis sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.21, for a total value of $1,410,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 115,556 shares of company stock valued at $3,208,544 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INSM. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Insmed by 27.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,372,685 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $409,047,000 after acquiring an additional 3,070,140 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Insmed by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,987,899 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $219,985,000 after purchasing an additional 35,898 shares in the last quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP grew its stake in Insmed by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP now owns 6,019,106 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $171,304,000 after purchasing an additional 194,599 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Insmed by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,591,988 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $98,923,000 after buying an additional 716,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bellevue Group AG lifted its holdings in Insmed by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 3,520,861 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $95,908,000 after buying an additional 135,216 shares during the last quarter.

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

