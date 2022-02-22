IntegraFin’s (IHP) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Barclays restated their overweight rating on shares of IntegraFin (LON:IHP) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 670 ($9.11) price objective on the stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on IntegraFin from GBX 640 ($8.70) to GBX 600 ($8.16) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th.

Shares of LON:IHP opened at GBX 420.60 ($5.72) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 1.01. IntegraFin has a 1 year low of GBX 420.20 ($5.71) and a 1 year high of GBX 610.50 ($8.30). The stock has a market capitalization of £1.39 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.31. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 509.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 543.13.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd were given a GBX 7 ($0.10) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.35%. This is a positive change from IntegraFin’s previous dividend of $3.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. IntegraFin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.56%.

In other news, insider Victoria Cochrane purchased 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 527 ($7.17) per share, with a total value of £19,762.50 ($26,876.78).

About IntegraFin

IntegraFin Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment platform for UK financial advisers and their clients. The company operates Transact platform that delivers an infrastructure, which enables advisers to implement financial plans, as well as provides real time day-to-day and technical support services.

