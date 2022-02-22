Intel Co. Forecasted to Earn Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.92 Per Share (NASDAQ:INTC)

Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) – Equities research analysts at Truist Financial cut their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for Intel in a note issued to investors on Friday, February 18th. Truist Financial analyst W. Stein now anticipates that the chip maker will post earnings of $0.92 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.03. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Intel’s FY2022 earnings at $3.52 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.04 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.09 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.87 EPS.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.19. Intel had a return on equity of 25.52% and a net margin of 25.14%. The company had revenue of $19.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

INTC has been the topic of several other research reports. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on Intel from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $40.00 price target on Intel in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. UBS Group set a $53.00 target price on Intel in a report on Monday. Northland Securities raised Intel from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on Intel from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.07.

INTC opened at $45.04 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $50.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.78. Intel has a 1 year low of $44.51 and a 1 year high of $68.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $183.40 billion, a PE ratio of 9.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.54.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be given a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. This is an increase from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 30.04%.

In related news, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 3,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.81, for a total value of $188,553.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 1,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.69, for a total value of $70,410.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in INTC. Amundi bought a new stake in Intel in the second quarter valued at about $1,016,365,000. Third Point LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 1,300.0% during the second quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 14,000,000 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $785,960,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 177,117,083 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $9,121,530,000 after purchasing an additional 6,279,484 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 99.3% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 10,794,070 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $580,936,000 after purchasing an additional 5,379,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Generation Investment Management LLP grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 75.1% during the third quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 12,392,297 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $660,262,000 after purchasing an additional 5,313,431 shares during the last quarter. 61.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

