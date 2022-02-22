Intellectus Partners LLC Invests $167,000 in Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC)

Intellectus Partners LLC purchased a new position in Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 11,543 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC acquired a new position in Owl Rock Capital in the third quarter worth approximately $64,424,000. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in Owl Rock Capital by 132.3% in the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,861,534 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,405,000 after buying an additional 1,629,967 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Owl Rock Capital by 37.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,886,262 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,754,000 after buying an additional 786,057 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Owl Rock Capital by 13.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,382,389 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,760,000 after purchasing an additional 395,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Owl Rock Capital by 14.7% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,072,226 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,380,000 after purchasing an additional 392,575 shares during the last quarter. 43.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ORCC opened at $14.70 on Tuesday. Owl Rock Capital Co. has a 1-year low of $13.47 and a 1-year high of $14.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.49 and a 200-day moving average of $14.44.

Separately, JMP Securities increased their price target on Owl Rock Capital from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th.

About Owl Rock Capital

Owl Rock Capital Corp, non traded business development company, seeks investment opportunities in middle market companies located in the US with an EBITDA of $10 to $250 million and annual revenue of $50 million to $2.5 billion. The fund focuses on broad range of sectors including business services, healthcare services, pharma & healthcare technology, aerospace & defence, software & technology and manufacturing & industrials.

