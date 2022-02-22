Intellectus Partners LLC Invests $167,000 in Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC)

Intellectus Partners LLC purchased a new position in Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 11,543 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC acquired a new position in Owl Rock Capital in the third quarter worth approximately $64,424,000. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in Owl Rock Capital by 132.3% in the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,861,534 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,405,000 after buying an additional 1,629,967 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Owl Rock Capital by 37.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,886,262 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,754,000 after buying an additional 786,057 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Owl Rock Capital by 13.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,382,389 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,760,000 after purchasing an additional 395,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Owl Rock Capital by 14.7% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,072,226 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,380,000 after purchasing an additional 392,575 shares during the last quarter. 43.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
ORCC opened at $14.70 on Tuesday. Owl Rock Capital Co. has a 1-year low of $13.47 and a 1-year high of $14.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.49 and a 200-day moving average of $14.44.
About Owl Rock Capital
Owl Rock Capital Corp, non traded business development company, seeks investment opportunities in middle market companies located in the US with an EBITDA of $10 to $250 million and annual revenue of $50 million to $2.5 billion. The fund focuses on broad range of sectors including business services, healthcare services, pharma & healthcare technology, aerospace & defence, software & technology and manufacturing & industrials.
