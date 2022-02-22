Intellectus Partners LLC Trims Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Intellectus Partners LLC trimmed its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) by 12.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,051 shares of the company’s stock after selling 154 shares during the period. Intellectus Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $248,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VOT. Boston Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% in the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter.

VOT opened at $214.20 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $232.42. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $198.89 and a 1 year high of $265.87.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

