Intellia Therapeutics (NTLA) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 24th. Analysts expect Intellia Therapeutics to post earnings of ($0.91) per share for the quarter.

NTLA traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $86.50. 1,381 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,038,894. Intellia Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $43.86 and a 12 month high of $202.73. The company has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a PE ratio of -25.31 and a beta of 2.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $101.87 and its 200-day moving average is $125.93.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NTLA. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 153.0% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 2,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 7,602 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 30.5% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 3,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 64,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,680,000 after acquiring an additional 7,930 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $1,599,000. Institutional investors own 84.98% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $171.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, January 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Brookline Capital Management restated a “buy” rating on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Intellia Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded Intellia Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intellia Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.06.

About Intellia Therapeutics

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage genome editing company, which engages in the development of curative therapeutics using the CRISPR/Cas9 system. Its CRISPR/Cas9 system transforms medicine by both producing therapeutics that permanently edit and/or correct disease-associated genes in the human body with a single treatment course, and creates engineered cells that can treat oncological and immunological diseases.

