Intercede Group (LON:IGP) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $74.22

Shares of Intercede Group plc (LON:IGP) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 74.22 ($1.01) and traded as high as GBX 75 ($1.02). Intercede Group shares last traded at GBX 75 ($1.02), with a volume of 3,000 shares changing hands.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 74.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 85.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.56. The firm has a market capitalization of £44.07 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.79.

In related news, insider Andrew John Walker sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 78 ($1.06), for a total transaction of £234,000 ($318,237.45).

Intercede Group plc, a cybersecurity company, engages in identity, credential management, and secure mobility business to enable digital trust in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It offers MyID, a credential management system for cyber secure digital identity that allows organizations to deploy digital identities to a range of secure devices; MyID Platform, a solution to add digital identities to a range of services and solutions, such as industrial Internet of Things, citizen identity, and consumer digital identity; and MyID Enterprise, a software solution for large organizations and governments to deploy and manage digital identities to a range of secure devices.

