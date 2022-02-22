International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Bought by Psagot Value Holdings Ltd.

Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 450.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,300 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nia Impact Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nia Impact Advisors LLC now owns 57,829 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,034,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares during the last quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,188 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $860,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 7,967 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 12.6% in the third quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 5,333 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $741,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cable Hill Partners LLC increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 7.8% in the third quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 4,896 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $680,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. 54.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

NYSE IBM opened at $124.35 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.46 billion, a PE ratio of 19.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $132.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $132.23. International Business Machines Co. has a 12-month low of $114.56 and a 12-month high of $152.84.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.30 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $16.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.96 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 8.11% and a return on equity of 42.49%. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a $1.64 dividend. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 103.31%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on IBM. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Friday, October 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $172.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $151.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “positive” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Sunday, January 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.45.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.