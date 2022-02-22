Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Interpublic Group of Companies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Bank of America cut Interpublic Group of Companies from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $39.50.

Get Interpublic Group of Companies alerts:

IPG stock opened at $36.11 on Friday. Interpublic Group of Companies has a fifty-two week low of $24.97 and a fifty-two week high of $39.98. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $36.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $14.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.04.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.01. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 33.61% and a net margin of 9.30%. The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Interpublic Group of Companies will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This is a boost from Interpublic Group of Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 45.19%.

Interpublic Group of Companies declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 10th that allows the company to repurchase $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to repurchase up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new position in Interpublic Group of Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Core Alternative Capital bought a new position in Interpublic Group of Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 77.3% in the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,071 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 390.2% during the 3rd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 1,005 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 10,109 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. 99.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Interpublic Group of Companies

Interpublic Group of Cos., Inc engages in the provision of advertising and marketing services. The firm specializes in consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations and specialized communications disciplines. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Agency Network (IAN) and Constituency Management Group (CMG).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Interpublic Group of Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interpublic Group of Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.