Inuvo (NYSE:INUV) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Inuvo (NYSE:INUV) in a research report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.
NYSE INUV opened at $0.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.81 million, a PE ratio of -6.71 and a beta of 0.88. Inuvo has a 12 month low of $0.36 and a 12 month high of $1.69.
About Inuvo
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Inuvo (INUV)
- The Institutions Send Out For Papa John’s International
- Is it Time to Buy Mattel Stock?
- Cerence Stock is Repricing Itself
- John Deere Stock is Dropping Due to Lousy Timing, Not Lousy Earnings
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/14 – 2/18
Receive News & Ratings for Inuvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inuvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.