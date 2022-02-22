Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF) Shares Bought by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,301,572 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,951 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned 1.37% of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF worth $24,665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 115.8% in the 3rd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 2,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 4,970 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 181.4% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 9,876 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 6,367 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 13,336 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period.

Shares of PGF opened at $17.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.61. Invesco Financial Preferred ETF has a 52-week low of $16.76 and a 52-week high of $19.38.

PowerShares Financial Preferred Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund is based on the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Financial Index (WHPSF Financial Index) (the Index). The Index tracks the performance of the United States-listed securities issued by financial institutions. The Index is rebalanced monthly.

