Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PGHY) Shares Acquired by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PGHY) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,869 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,023 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.37% of Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF worth $880,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $39,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 5.7% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 9,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 20.7% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 26,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 4,478 shares in the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 5.2% during the third quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 28,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after buying an additional 1,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 89.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 30,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after buying an additional 14,234 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PGHY stock opened at $21.08 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.52. Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $20.95 and a 1-year high of $22.42.

