Invesco Ltd. Has $34.36 Million Position in IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE)

Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE) by 6,276.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,115,502 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,082,326 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned 2.03% of IVERIC bio worth $34,355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of IVERIC bio in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in IVERIC bio by 25.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,832 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in IVERIC bio in the second quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in IVERIC bio in the second quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in IVERIC bio by 210,800.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 25,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 25,296 shares during the last quarter. 93.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get IVERIC bio alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ISEE opened at $14.60 on Tuesday. IVERIC bio, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.49 and a 12 month high of $19.32. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.58. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.15 and a beta of 1.44.

In other IVERIC bio news, CFO David Francis Carroll sold 15,819 shares of IVERIC bio stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.39, for a total value of $259,273.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, COO Keith Westby sold 3,614 shares of IVERIC bio stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.53, for a total transaction of $52,511.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 126,420 shares of company stock worth $2,011,398. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of IVERIC bio in a research note on Monday, February 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of IVERIC bio from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IVERIC bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IVERIC bio currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.20.

About IVERIC bio

IVERIC bio, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in discovering, developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat ophthalmic diseases, with a focus on age-related and orphan retinal diseases. Its product candidates include Zimura and Gene Therapy. The company was founded by David R.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for IVERIC bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IVERIC bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.