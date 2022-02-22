Invesco Ltd. Has $35.64 Million Stake in Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH)

Invesco Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) by 27.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,695,489 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 633,275 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned about 1.53% of Tri Pointe Homes worth $35,639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 63.4% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,183 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 1.4% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 81,400 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,744,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 7.2% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 17,575 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 0.3% during the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 558,917 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,748,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 11.1% during the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 22,082 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 2,211 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.94% of the company’s stock.

TPH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tri Pointe Homes has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.25.

Shares of TPH opened at $21.58 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.07. Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. has a one year low of $17.84 and a one year high of $28.28. The company has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The construction company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.08. Tri Pointe Homes had a net margin of 11.41% and a return on equity of 19.20%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Tri Pointe Homes Company Profile

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells single-family homes and condominiums. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial Services segments. The Homebuilding segment consists of six reportable segments: Maracay Homes, consisting of operations in Arizona, Pardee Homes, consisting of operations in California and Nevada, Quadrant Homes, consisting of operations in Washington, Trendmaker Homes, consisting of operations in Texas, TRI Pointe Homes, consisting of operations in California and Colorado, and Winchester Homes, consisting of operations in Maryland and Virginia.

