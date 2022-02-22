Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Shares Acquired by Summit Trail Advisors LLC

Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 769.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 113,501 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100,443 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF makes up 1.3% of Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Summit Trail Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF worth $17,005,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RSP. Laffer Tengler Investments purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Webster Bank N. A. grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 100.0% during the third quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 74.0% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $45,000.

Shares of RSP stock traded down $0.81 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $152.74. 104,467 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,859,624. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a fifty-two week low of $132.00 and a fifty-two week high of $164.90. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $158.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $156.84.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

