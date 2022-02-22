Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:RYU) Shares Acquired by United Capital Financial Advisers LLC

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:RYU) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,206 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC owned approximately 1.47% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF worth $3,101,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $129,000. Kaizen Financial Strategies purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $210,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF by 7.1% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 25,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,667 shares during the period. Green Harvest Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF by 3,992.4% during the third quarter. Green Harvest Asset Management LLC now owns 8,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $867,000 after purchasing an additional 8,424 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF by 2.9% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,450,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:RYU opened at $107.88 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $93.38 and a fifty-two week high of $114.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $111.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.86.

