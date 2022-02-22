Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG) Shares Sold by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada trimmed its position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG) by 7.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 124,256 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,422 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF were worth $23,927,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Beacon Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $77,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 77.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 23,100.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 696 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:RPG opened at $176.68 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $192.84. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $149.33 and a 12 month high of $223.10.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P 500 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.