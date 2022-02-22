Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:CZA) Stock Holdings Increased by EP Wealth Advisors LLC

EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:CZA) by 38.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,877 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,641 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC owned 1.44% of Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF worth $2,268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF by 33.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,769,000 after purchasing an additional 4,939 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,172,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF by 1,180.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 666 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF by 6.4% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 2,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF by 32.4% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 159,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,359,000 after acquiring an additional 39,102 shares during the period.

CZA stock opened at $90.51 on Tuesday. Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $76.94 and a 52-week high of $97.57. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.04.

Guggenheim Mid-Cap Core ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore/Zacks Mid-Cap Core ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an index called the Zacks Mid-Cap Core Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index and depositary receipts representing securities that comprise the Index (or underlying securities representing ADRs that comprise the Index).

