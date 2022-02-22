Investec Downgrades Truworths International (OTC:TRWKF) to Hold

Investec cut shares of Truworths International (OTC:TRWKF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.
OTC TRWKF opened at $1.75 on Friday. Truworths International has a one year low of $1.75 and a one year high of $1.75.
About Truworths International
