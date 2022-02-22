Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) Stock Holdings Lowered by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC reduced its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 95,299 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 2,761 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned 0.06% of Iovance Biotherapeutics worth $2,350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IOVA. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 390.9% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,209 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,759 shares during the period. Knott David M acquired a new stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $99,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 579.4% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,681 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 3,992 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 51,360.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,146 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 5,136 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Iovance Biotherapeutics alerts:

IOVA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $38.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $35.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.17.

Shares of IOVA stock opened at $16.00 on Tuesday. Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.28 and a 52-week high of $47.50. The stock has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.77 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.90 and a 200-day moving average of $20.69.

About Iovance Biotherapeutics

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of cell therapies as novel cancer immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate, LN-144 for metastatic melanoma, is an autologous adoptive cell therapy utilizing tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL), which are T cells derived from patients’ tumors.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IOVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA).

Receive News & Ratings for Iovance Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iovance Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.