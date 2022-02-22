IQVIA Holdings Inc. to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $2.28 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:IQV)

IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of IQVIA in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Windley now anticipates that the medical research company will post earnings of $2.28 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.23. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $309.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for IQVIA’s Q2 2022 earnings at $2.24 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.33 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.65 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $9.51 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $10.90 EPS.

Get IQVIA alerts:

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The medical research company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. IQVIA had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 27.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.00 earnings per share.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of IQVIA from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of IQVIA in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of IQVIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, February 13th. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of IQVIA in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of IQVIA from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $278.33.

Shares of NYSE:IQV opened at $228.27 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $254.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $255.27. The stock has a market cap of $43.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.44. IQVIA has a fifty-two week low of $181.13 and a fifty-two week high of $285.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IQV. Amundi purchased a new position in IQVIA in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $270,400,000. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of IQVIA in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $220,120,000. Putnam Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $186,160,000. AMF Tjanstepension AB acquired a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $166,276,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of IQVIA by 1,061.8% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 598,612 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $169,094,000 after acquiring an additional 547,089 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.66% of the company’s stock.

In other IQVIA news, Director John G. Danhakl purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $272.93 per share, for a total transaction of $2,729,300.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John Connaughton sold 555,094 shares of IQVIA stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.60, for a total value of $145,767,684.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About IQVIA

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology and Analytics Solutions, Research and Development Solutions, and Contract Sales and Medical Solutions. The Technology and Analytics Solutions segment supplies mission critical information, technology solutions and real-world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.